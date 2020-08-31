The Last Duel Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Information

- Advertisement -

It is a period drama thriller Movie That’s an adaptation of Eric Jager’s novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France and was directed by Ridley Scott. Ben Affleck, Nicole Holofcener, and Matt Damon were the scriptwriter for the film.

The Last Duel Release Date

The movie studio, 20th Century Studios had announced the release of the drama thriller film on the date of October 15, 2021. However, we don’t know whether it’s the official release date or not as the producers and the filmmakers hadn’t declared any update about the movie release directly from the continuing pandemic. Hence, it is very hard for guessing the proper release date, and we hope that the data provided by the movie studio is going to be the official one. It will not get postponed. Nonetheless, the filmmakers were excited to release this film much early as possible so we could also expect it earlier than the date provided. The filming and production were predicted to be completed fully but yet no updates have been given.

The Last Duel Cast

Matt Damon in the role of Jean de Carrouges

Adam Driver acting as Jacques Le Gris

Jodie Comer in the role of Marguerite de Carrouges

Ben Affleck in the role of King Charles VI

Harriet Walter acting as Nicole de Buchard

Nathaniel Parker in the role of Sir Robert D’Thibouville

Sam Hazeldine in the role of Thomson du Bois

Michael McElhatton acting as Bernard Latour

The Last Duel Plot

The story was set from the fourteenth century where two best friends from the army of King of France Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris had an immense struggle when Carrouges hold Gris responsible for the rape of his wife. Later on, the king of France was summoned to choose a justified decision who afterward on leaves it on fate and urge the spouses to compete until one of them expires.

