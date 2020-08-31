Home Entertainment The Last Duel Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Information
EntertainmentMovies

The Last Duel Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

It is a period drama thriller Movie That’s an adaptation of Eric Jager’s novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France and was directed by Ridley Scott. Ben Affleck, Nicole Holofcener, and Matt Damon were the scriptwriter for the film.

The Last Duel Release Date

The movie studio, 20th Century Studios had announced the release of the drama thriller film on the date of October 15, 2021. However, we don’t know whether it’s the official release date or not as the producers and the filmmakers hadn’t declared any update about the movie release directly from the continuing pandemic. Hence, it is very hard for guessing the proper release date, and we hope that the data provided by the movie studio is going to be the official one. It will not get postponed. Nonetheless, the filmmakers were excited to release this film much early as possible so we could also expect it earlier than the date provided. The filming and production were predicted to be completed fully but yet no updates have been given.

Also Read:   Spider Man Into The Spiderverse 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Production Status
- Advertisement -

The Last Duel Cast

  • Matt Damon in the role of  Jean de Carrouges
  • Adam Driver acting as  Jacques Le Gris
  • Jodie Comer in the role of Marguerite de Carrouges
  • Ben Affleck in the role of King Charles VI
  • Harriet Walter acting as Nicole de Buchard
  • Nathaniel Parker in the role of Sir Robert D’Thibouville
  • Sam Hazeldine in the role of Thomson du Bois
  • Michael McElhatton acting as Bernard Latour
Also Read:   Spider Man Into The Spiderverse 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Production Status

The Last Duel Plot

The story was set from the fourteenth century where two best friends from the army of King of France Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris had an immense struggle when Carrouges hold Gris responsible for the rape of his wife. Later on, the king of France was summoned to choose a justified decision who afterward on leaves it on fate and urge the spouses to compete until one of them expires.

Also Read:   Fleabag Season 3: Latest Updates About Its Release

- Advertisement -
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

The A List season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

Netflix Sonal Sengupta -
The famous show The A-List is a British web TV series. This exciting show includes Teen drama, Mystery and Thriller genres. The series was...
Read more

Doom Patrol Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Cancelled Or Renewed?

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Doom petrol is an American origin superhero web series. The series is crafted by Jeremy Carver. The series is based on the DC Comics superhero...
Read more

Shameless Season 11: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Things Fans Should Know About It

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Following the launch of 10 mythical seasons, Shameless will be back with season 11 of this show. This series is an adaptation of Paul...
Read more

Macgyver Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
There are so many exciting shows which we are quite dumb with his series; the MacGyver thriller is just one of the beautiful series...
Read more

MacGyver season 5: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

Entertainment Sonal Sengupta -
The famous show MacGyver is an American TV series. This exciting show includes Action-adventure genres. The series was first aired on September 23, 2016....
Read more

Letterkenny Season 9 What’s Known Announces? Read for Renewal Updates, Cast, Date, and Plot

Hulu Anish Yadav -
Canadian parody show Letterkenny' was commended through methods to crowds and specialists. The classification at the hands of Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney is...
Read more

Yellowstone Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Yellowstone, the American drama Tv series on the Paramount Network. Revolving around the battle between a large cattle ranch, an Indian Restaurant, and property...
Read more

White Lines Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer And Reasons For Cancellation

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
It has been more than three months since the release of White Lines on Netflix. And now, everybody is getting curious to know whether...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Collected All Types Of Official Description About Release Date, Cast And Plot

Netflix Anish Yadav -
The audiences that love the romantic articles online streaming service supplying stage, Netflix, adored the first season of the romantic drama, Virgin River. The...
Read more

Ozark season 4: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

Netflix Sonal Sengupta -
The famous show Ozark is an American web TV series. This exciting show includes Crime drama and Thriller genres. The series was first aired...
Read more
© World Top Trend