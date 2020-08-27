The Last Duel Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Movie Detail

- Advertisement -

The Last Duel is an upcoming drama thriller movie based on history. It’s directed by Ridley Scott. The story of the movie is adapted from the release – The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. The screenplay for the film is a work by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener.

The Last Duel Release Date

20th Century Studios scheduled the movie to release on October 15, 2021. We have not heard from the producers or creators since the coronavirus outbreak. So we have no idea if there are a few changes or not. However, let’s stick to the first date and keep our fingers crossed so that it does not get delayed.

The Last Duel Cast

Matt Damon as Jean De Carrouges

Adam Driver as Jacques Le Gris

Jodie Corner as Marguerite de Carrouges

Ben Affleck as King Charles VI

Harriet Walter as Nicole de Buchard

Nathanil Parker as Sir Robert D’ Thibouville

Sam Hazeldine as Thomin Du Bois

Michael McElhatton as Bernard Latour

The Last Duel Plot

The last Duel is an interval drama-thriller cinema. As we’ve talked about sooner than, the film is an adaptation of this novel. It follows Le Gris and De Carrouges, place in fourteenth-century France, best partners within the King’s army. After getting back from the conflict, Carrouges accuses Le Gris of his partner’s rape. The past then approaches the King of France to get a just punishment. On the other hand, the King leaves the decision to fate and requests the aged partners to duel to the passing.

