The Last Duel Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Movie Detail

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The Last Duel is an upcoming drama thriller movie based on history. It’s directed by Ridley Scott. The story of the movie is adapted from the release – The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. The screenplay for the film is a work by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener.

The Last Duel Release Date

20th Century Studios scheduled the movie to release on October 15, 2021. We have not heard from the producers or creators since the coronavirus outbreak. So we have no idea if there are a few changes or not. However, let’s stick to the first date and keep our fingers crossed so that it does not get delayed.

The Last Duel Cast

  • Matt Damon as Jean De Carrouges
  • Adam Driver as Jacques Le Gris
  • Jodie Corner as Marguerite de Carrouges
  • Ben Affleck as King Charles VI
  • Harriet Walter as Nicole de Buchard
  • Nathanil Parker as Sir Robert D’ Thibouville
  • Sam Hazeldine as Thomin Du Bois
  • Michael McElhatton as Bernard Latour
The Last Duel Plot

The last Duel is an interval drama-thriller cinema. As we’ve talked about sooner than, the film is an adaptation of this novel. It follows Le Gris and De Carrouges, place in fourteenth-century France, best partners within the King’s army. After getting back from the conflict, Carrouges accuses Le Gris of his partner’s rape. The past then approaches the King of France to get a just punishment. On the other hand, the King leaves the decision to fate and requests the aged partners to duel to the passing.

Badshah Dhiraj
Also Read:   Ozark Season 4: Release Date, Plot, And Who Would We Expect To See This Moment?
