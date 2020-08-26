The Kissing Booth 3: Release Date, Story And Netflix Has Already Announced The Kissing Booth 3

- Advertisement -

Netflix has already greenlit The Kissing Booth 3 – but when will it release, and what will the story be? Based on Beth Reekles’ book series of the same name, the movie franchise celebrities. The Kissing Booth initially premiered in 2018, also The Kissing Booth two released on July 24, 2020.

In The Kissing Booth 2, Elle Evans (King) attempts to earn college money by entering a Dance Dance Mania competition. She aims to win the $50,000 grand prize, which could potentially allow her to attend Harvard University with her slightly-older beau, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). When Elle’s best friend, Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney), fakes an injury and apparently can’t take part in the contest, the new school moves Marco (Taylor Perez) measures in the twist being that he is the present DDM record holder at the arcade. Meanwhile, Elle struggles with uneasy feelings about her romance with Noah, since he is befriended an attractive Harvard student named Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers). The Kissing Booth two has been directed, composed, and created by Vince Marcello, who adapted the source material for Netflix with Jay Arnold.

The Kissing Booth two culminates with a string of unfortunate events that trigger significant friction between the royal teenagers. Lee receives a tongue-lashing from girlfriend Rachel (Meganne Young), and Elle ends up kissing Marco onstage in the DDM contest, oblivious that Noah is at the audience. The Netflix film ends with some story clarity but poses new questions that Elle must now address. Here’s what we expect for The Kissing Booth 3.

Netflix Has Already Announced The Kissing Booth 3

Just a couple of days following The Kissing Booth 2 arrived on Netflix; the streaming service released a movie on Twitter announcing that The Kissing Booth 3 is on the road and will release in 2021. It is worth noting that a third franchise publication hasn’t been published, though Reekles did release The Kissing Booth: Road Trip! A 2020 novella that apparently offers a storyline that takes place within The Kissing Booth two occasions. That could be drawn out of by the film, or feature a totally original storyline.

The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date

The Kissing Booth released in May 2018, and The Kissing Booth two released in July 2020. Despite the coronavirus pandemic complicated matters, Netflix is apparently seeking to ramp up production, dependent on the third film’s statement in 2021. Main photography for The Kissing Booth 3 could theoretically begin in late 2020 or early 2021 to target a fall 2021 release date.

The Kissing Booth 3 Story Details

The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix does indeed set up a third film. It’s revealed that Noah did have a relationship with Chloe, but rather because he admired his brother, Lee, and Elle’s bond befriended her. Noah attracted Chloe so that his girlfriend, along with her, could become friends. As Elle, she then educates Marco that she’s in love with another person, addresses battle with Rachel. The Kissing Booth two finishes with Elle and Noah re-committing to every other. It’s then revealed that Elle has been accepted to both The University of California-Berkeley (in which Lee is led ) and Harvard University (in which Noah is currently registered ).

F0r The Kissing Booth 3, expect the story to explore Elle’s first year of school. She might opt to travel, or Noah might wind up choosing in order to be together with his brother AND his girlfriend to transfer to Berkeley. Additionally, it is likely that The Kissing Booth 3 on Netflix could take place throughout the summer, which would allow for the return of different supporting characters. The sequel’s ending indicates that Marco hasn’t fully accepted Elle’s rejection, so he might attempt to love her somehow.