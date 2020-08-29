The Kissing Booth 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know About It And More!

- Advertisement -

The Kissing Booth’ is an American teen romantic comedy movie written and directed by Vince Marcello. Kissing Booth is the adoption of this publication of the same title by Beth Reekles. The film released on Netflix on 11th May 2018 and kissing stall 2 was released on 24th July 2020. The movie failed to impress the critics but is a massive business success.

The plot of the film revolves around Elle who has been best friends with Lee because their birth and they practically grew up along with their mothers were also close friends. To guard their friendship, they’ve established a few ground rules, and one of them includes Elle, not relationship Lee’s elder brother Noah.

Despite having a crush on Noah for many years, she tries her best to keep it a secret. Once she finds Noah also has feelings towards her, she needs to determine whether putting her life long friendship in peril is well worth the risk!

The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date

It had been announced on 26th July 2020 through a live stream that soon there is going to be a third party. Here’s great news for those lovers, the movie was filmed along with the second movie and today is at post-production.

The current situation of the pandemic is not likely to affect its launch. The release date has not been announced yet and is expected to launch in early 2021. The Kissing Booth 3 is scheduled to release in June 2021.

The Kissing Booth 3 Cast

Following the resources, all the cast from Kissing Booth 2 has reprised their roles. The main form of this show includes

Joey King as Rochelle Evans

Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn

Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Pena

Molly Ringwald as Mrs Flynn

Meganee Young as Rachel

The Kissing Booth 3 Plot

Kissing Booth 2 ended with Elle finding that she has been accepted equally in Harvard and Berkeley. The third film will revolve around the choice Elle makes she must decide to go to Harvard to be with Noah or visit Berkeley as intended by Lee and her.

Despite the decision she makes there’ll be consequences to take care of. While the ending of the second movie also disclosed that Marco still has feelings for Elle, and this might spell out some trouble Elle and Noah. Additionally, it will be fascinating to see how Lee and Rachel’s relationship plays out.

The Kissing Booth 3 Trailer

The trailer of Kissing Booth 3 is yet to be released on an official note. Here’s a sneak peek into the Kissing Booth 3 Trailer: