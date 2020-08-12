Home Movies The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Kissing Booth is an adoption of this novel of the same name by Beth Reekles. The movie failed to impress the critics however is a massive commercial success.

The plot of the film revolves around Elle who has been best friends with Lee since their birth and they practically grew up along with their mothers were close friends. To safeguard their friendship, they have established some ground rules and one of them includes Elle, not relationship Lee’s elder brother Noah. Despite having a crush on Noah for several years she tries her best to keep it a secret. Once she finds Noah also has feelings towards her, she must decide whether placing her life long friendship in jeopardy would be well worth the risk!

Release Date

It was announced on 26th July 2020 through a live stream that soon there will be a third party. Here’s great news for those lovers, the film was filmed along with the second film and today is post-production. The current situation of a pandemic is not going to influence its launch. The launch date hasn’t been announced yet and is expected to release in early 2021. The Kissing Booth 3 is scheduled to launch in June 2021.

Cast

By the resources, all the cast from Kissing Booth 2 have reprised their roles. The primary cast of this show includes

Joey King as Rochelle Evans
Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn
Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn
Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop
Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Pena
Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn
Meganee Young as Rachel

Plot

Kissing Booth 2 finished with Elle finding that she’s been accepted both in Harvard and Berkeley. The next movie will revolve around the decision Elle makes she must opt to visit Harvard to be with Noah or visit Berkeley as planned by Lee and her. Irrespective of the decision she makes there will be consequences to take care of. While the ending of the second film also revealed that Marco still has feelings for Elle and this might spell out some problem Elle and Noah. Additionally, it will be fascinating to see how Lee and Rachel’s relationship plays with.

Trailer

The trailer of Kissing Booth 3 is yet to be published on an official notice.

Anand mohan

