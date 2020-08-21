The Kissing Booth 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

The Kissing Booth 3 may have been filmed, but lovers are facing a bit of a wait before the next movie of one of Netflix’s most popular franchises comes out. For those who missed it, The Kissing Booth two dropped last month. After devouring the next phase of Elle and Noah’s love story, fans are left with increased crushes and lots of questions.

When there are a few significant decisions that we know Elle will possess to navigate in The Kissing Booth 3, a lot of the film is a puzzle. The huge decision between colleges of Elle is one aspect naturally. Everything else rounded up the movie’s stars, and producers have said about the plot particulars.

The Kissing Booth 3 release date: when can we expect the third film?

- Advertisement -

We have no information on this, however. The very first Kissing Booth film was released on May 11, 2018, and the sequel July 24, 2020, or so the wait time between them is getting shorter. We do know it’s coming sometime next year.

The Kissing Booth 3 cast: who is coming back for round three?

Great news, all of your fav members of The Kissing Booth cast are coming back.

FYI, that’s Joey King as Elle Evans, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Valentin Peña, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop, as well as Molly Ringwald reprising her role as Noah and Lee’s mother, Sara.

The Kissing Booth 3 plot: what should we expect from the third movie?

Kissing Booth manager Vince Marcello, recently told Variety that enjoy The Kissing Booth 2, the third movie will explore beyond just the romantic storylines.

is the culmination of this coming of age story–not only for Elle but also for Noah and Lee, also,” the manager told Variety. “Even though their paths are entwined, each has their own journey with a pair of challenges they will need to overcome before closing the chapter of their lives that has been adolescence and starting their new journey into adulthood.”

It’s a belief that actor Joel Courtney also shared when talking to Girlfriend before this season. When asked what predictions he had for the third movie, Courtney explained that”I think it’s one of those things where these people simply need to make their own decisions. I believe they need to find peace with this. It’s almost like a relationship between Lee and Elle. I think it would need to be among the things where they make their decisions and live with them. They’re out of high school, they’re making big decisions, and there would have to be a lot of peace with it.”

Meanwhile, Girlfriend fav Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Marco, shared his own ideas for what could occur in a third movie. “If there were a third film, I’d feel that he’s performing his group. She’s doing her thing,” Perez said to Teen Vogue. “Maybe outside the walls of their high school, things are a little less striking… maybe over the summer that they reconnect and inform each other how they feel.”

Joey King has also talked about The Kissing Booth two ‘s cliffhanger ending, sharing, “My main advice to Elle is don’t throw your life away that you have intended for somebody that might not be the best companion for you! But also, do not make your choice based on what your friend wants you to do. You need to make it. So weigh your choices. Consider it hard. I think Elle’s greatest difficulty that she has is being honest with the two people who mean the most to her, and she strives to keep everyone happy and hide things.”

Hmmm, lots of things to think about here. But given the just-released film was over two hours, we can envision a variant of The Kissing Booth 3 that may deal with all of the above!

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer

Thankfully, Netflix is nothing but constant with its drip-feeding of Kissing Booth content. You can see a sneak peek of The Kissing Booth 3 below:

