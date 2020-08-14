The Kissing Booth 3 Has Been Confirmed By Netflix,

- Advertisement -

The Kissing Booth 3 has formally been verified by Netflix much to the joy of fans across the planet – and today, it is being speculated the third installment may be placed to get Valentine’s Day release in 2021!

Here are the clues that the next Kissing Booth movie could be dropping on the most romantic day of this year…

Kissing Booth 3 Valentine’s release date rumours

Regardless of the fact the second film just dropped on Netflix in July, the next installment will be on its way earlier than many envisioned, since it has actually already been filmed!

Paradoxically, savvy manufacturers managed to shoot both the third and second movies in the same time, and that, considering production on virtually every TV series and the film, was made to stop for weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, turned out for a pretty good idea!

A February release date would be a seven-month gap between installments, which is more compact than the two-year gap between the first and second, but the appetite for these films amongst fans is HUGE!

Plus, the whole film is made. Let’s not forget where it all began, with a kissing booth and for your afternoon, what with the love tales.

TKB also announced it was getting a sequel on Valentine’s Day in 2019… so, they are completely on board with this vibe!

Kissing Booth 3 cast details

Seeing as both the second and third installments were shot at the exact same time, we can not observe any radically changing cast on the landscape, with Joey King (Elle Evans) and Jacob Elordi (Noah Flynn) maintaining on their top roles and Taylor Zakhar Perez settling into a permanent role!

Filming took place in LA and South Africa, Cape Town, with such a faraway location playing a part in why bosses decided to shoot both movies at precisely the same time, for practicality!

There was recently some drama between exes and co-stars Joey and Jacob when the latter showed in an interview with Variety he had not watched the second film.

Joey took to Twitter to call out Jacob for’lying’ only to quickly delete the tweet, which left fans in a flurry trying to work out if there was meat involving the celebrities.

However, as the film is already in the bag- there’s no fear of a rift placing the franchise at risk, phew!