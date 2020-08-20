The Kissing Booth 3 Has Already Been Filmed And Is Arriving In 2021

- Advertisement -

News for adolescent romcom fans: There is a lot more kissing to come.

The cast members of “The Kissing Booth 2” — which is currently the No. 1 Netflix movie in the U.S. — announced Sunday through a fan event that there’ll be the third episode and it’s already been filmed. “The Kissing Booth 3” is slated for 2021.

“The Kissing Booth two” viewers likely anticipated another film, because the sequel which premiered on Friday ends on a cliffhanger (spoiler ahead): Protagonist Elle (Joey King) learns that she has been approved to Berkeley (the school her best buddy, Lee, desires to move to) and Harvard (the faculty her long-distance boyfriend, Noah, now attends). Before she decided on faculty, the movie ends.

King, also an executive producer on “Kissing Booth Two” &”3,” shared a movie announcing the third movie on her Instagram. It reveals Lee (Joel Courtney) sharing the information of another”Kissing Booth” movie via text message.

Her caption for the statement: “I couldn’t be happier!!!! If Elle visit Berkeley or Harvard????????”

The clip shows All the lead characters Returning, including hot new man (and potential love interest for Elle) Marco, performed by Taylor Zakhar Perez. Though he was a relatively unknown actor prior to the sequel premiered, Zakhar Perez’s Instagram has already ballooned to nearly 2 million followers.

“The Kissing Booth” societal accounts shared a clip in the forthcoming film, which features Elle and Lee with their significant others, Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Rachel (Meganne Young), all hanging out poolside. Elle dismisses an incoming call in the”Harvard Admissions workplace” and decides to go off with Noah, who is likely to”read me poetry,” as she calls it.

“‘Noah reading poetry’ is the new Netflix and Chill,” joked Beth Reekles, the writer of the”Kissing Booth” novels, in an Instagram remark.

The first Netflix movie was inspired by Reekles’ story of the same name That she originally wrote as a teen on the societal storytelling site Wattpad. The next movie differs significantly from the writer’s “The Kissing Booth 2,” which comprises a dorky character named Levi instead of the more suave Marco. Reekles also has”Kissing Booth” books called”The Beach House” and”Road Trip!”

According To Netflix, “The Kissing Booth 3″ will be set the summertime before Elle heads to school and will also be based on”Kissing Booth” novels. Vince Marcello returns as writer/director/producer.