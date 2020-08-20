Home Movies The Kissing Booth 3 Has Already Been Filmed And Is Arriving In...
MoviesTV SeriesNetflix

The Kissing Booth 3 Has Already Been Filmed And Is Arriving In 2021

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

News for adolescent romcom fans: There is a lot more kissing to come.

The cast members of “The Kissing Booth 2” — which is currently the No. 1 Netflix movie in the U.S. — announced Sunday through a fan event that there’ll be the third episode and it’s already been filmed. “The Kissing Booth 3” is slated for 2021.

- Advertisement -

“The Kissing Booth two” viewers likely anticipated another film, because the sequel which premiered on Friday ends on a cliffhanger (spoiler ahead): Protagonist Elle (Joey King) learns that she has been approved to Berkeley (the school her best buddy, Lee, desires to move to) and Harvard (the faculty her long-distance boyfriend, Noah, now attends). Before she decided on faculty, the movie ends.

Also Read:   Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And We Know Everything

King, also an executive producer on “Kissing Booth Two” &”3,” shared a movie announcing the third movie on her Instagram. It reveals Lee (Joel Courtney) sharing the information of another”Kissing Booth” movie via text message.

Her caption for the statement: “I couldn’t be happier!!!! If Elle visit Berkeley or Harvard????????”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Coming to Netflix in 2021 #TheKissingBooth3. I couldn’t be happier!!!! Should Elle go to Berkeley or Harvard????????

A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking) on

The clip shows All the lead characters Returning, including hot new man (and potential love interest for Elle) Marco, performed by Taylor Zakhar Perez. Though he was a relatively unknown actor prior to the sequel premiered, Zakhar Perez’s Instagram has already ballooned to nearly 2 million followers.

Also Read:   No Game No Life Season 2: Here Are All The Details Regarding This
Also Read:   Derry Girls Season 3 –Confirmed Release Date, Plot And Cast Updates About Upcoming Season

“The Kissing Booth” societal accounts shared a clip in the forthcoming film, which features Elle and Lee with their significant others, Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Rachel (Meganne Young), all hanging out poolside. Elle dismisses an incoming call in the”Harvard Admissions workplace” and decides to go off with Noah, who is likely to”read me poetry,” as she calls it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

the gang is gettin back together one last time

A post shared by The Kissing Booth (@thekissingboothnetflix) on

“‘Noah reading poetry’ is the new Netflix and Chill,” joked Beth Reekles, the writer of the”Kissing Booth” novels, in an Instagram remark.

Also Read:   Hanna Season 3: Cancelled At Amazon Prime Videos?

The first Netflix movie was inspired by Reekles’ story of the same name That she originally wrote as a teen on the societal storytelling site Wattpad. The next movie differs significantly from the writer’s “The Kissing Booth 2,” which comprises a dorky character named Levi instead of the more suave Marco. Reekles also has”Kissing Booth” books called”The Beach House” and”Road Trip!”

According To Netflix, “The Kissing Booth 3″ will be set the summertime before Elle heads to school and will also be based on”Kissing Booth” novels. Vince Marcello returns as writer/director/producer.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Southern Survival Season 2: Netflix Renewed The Show? Release Date When Will It Premiere?
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2: Release Date, Cast, And What Is The Storyline!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
Even it comes to deciding upon the hottest "Mystery Documentary Series," there's not any doubt that listing won't contain Unsolved Mysteries series! With making...
Read more

I’m A Celebrity 2020: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Every Single Detail Available Till Now Is Here !!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
The reality television show, I am A Celebrity 2020. Get Me Out Of This! Has been given a green sign for its 2020 premiere...
Read more

The Society Season 2: Netflix Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The Society is an American mystery drama that premiered on Netflix on May 10, 2019. Make them curious about what will happen, and emotions...
Read more

Anne With An E Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More For You!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
Following the fall of the venture series in 2019's season, its cancellation was announced from the manufacturers. And Netflix didn't affirm its renewal. When...
Read more

Fleabag Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Everything You To Know So Far!!!

Amazon Prime Prabhakaran -
INTRODUCTION AND DETAILS Have you thought about a series or a movie written and directed by precisely the same individual? Incidentally, there are very few...
Read more

The Owl House Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything You Want to Know About Series!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
This entertaining little animated series follows the experiences of Luz, a teen who for her age, as she stumbles to a portal. Luz finds...
Read more

Frontier Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You To Know So Far!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
INTRODUCTION The mixture of play and history! The border can be described in precisely the same manner. The TV series' release began on November 6,...
Read more

Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story And All You Need To Know About The Show

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
Demon Slayer Season 2: IMDb Speeds the first season of Demon Slayer as 8.8. Are you one of those enthusiasts who loved the show...
Read more

Top Boy Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Single Detail Available Till Now Is Here !!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
Dushane's news and Sully's epic comeback was sufficient to blaze the audience with excitement.
Also Read:   Ragnarok Season 2: Netflix Release Date Update What will be the potential storyline?
As supported by the manufacturer Drake, the series is set to...
Read more

Utopia Season 1: Release Date And Who Is In Cast?

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
The First Of All, Utopia is an upcoming series that's been accommodated from the British series of the identical name. The play series followed a...
Read more
© World Top Trend