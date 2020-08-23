Home Movies The Kissing Booth 3: Everything We Know About The Plot
The Kissing Booth 3: Everything We Know About The Plot

By- Anand mohan
Kissing Booth 3: Here is good news for fans of The Kissing Booth. The next season of this series is on its way and what’s more, it’s already filmed. To know more about Kissing booth 3, continue reading further.

The original rom-com premiered in 2018. Following was The kissing booth two.

Also, we found that Elle and Noah struggled to make their long-distance relationship function.

Now the third film that’s currently being filmed is on its way. Vince Marcello is the writer and director of this series. He stated that the show is at the post-production phase and the original cast of King, Joel Courtney, and Elordi is all set to return.

The Kissing Booth 2 and 3 were filmed in South Africa. Surely The Kissing Booth stopped on a cliffhanger where Ella was in a dilemma to pick her very best friend Courtney or her boyfriend Elordi. Elle is accepted both at Harvard and Berkeley. At Harvard, Noah is matriculating and in Berkeley Noah’s brother and her best friend, Lee is headed. Now, which course will Elle choose?

Fans are very much eager to know the consequence of Elle’s key choice. The show is inspired by the publication of the same name composed by Beth Reekles will certainly pick up from where it left off in the next one. The next installment of the series is expected to launch in 2021.

Who will Elle Evans choose?

It is more likely for Elle Evans to go to Harvard rather than Berkley. It was clear that both Elle and Noah were struggling to maintain their long-distance relationship in the next season. So there are chances that the duo will take the opportunity and rectify the things. According to Rule no 18, Both Lee and Elle needed to study in the same college. But going to Harvard will break the principle and then both of them will realize that the rules that they created as kids were outdated. Kissing Booth season 3 will depict Elle and Lee as full-grown adults acknowledging the fact that some of their principles were very ridiculous.

Anand mohan

