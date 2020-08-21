Home Movies The Kissing Booth 3 : Everything We Know About It
The Kissing Booth 3 : Everything We Know About It

By- Anand mohan
The Kissing Booth 3: It is the forthcoming aspect of adolescent romantic comedy film, directed by Vince Marcello. It is based on ‘The Kissing Booth’ from Beth Reekles.

The kissing Booth debuted on Netflix on May 11, 2018, and it’s the sequel The Kissing Booth 2 published on July 24, 2020. The film was a success and became hugely popular. But it did need to experience some negative reviews from critics, who deemed its narrative and themes.

But despite this, a third part is in development, and here is everything we know so far about it.

Release Date

The next film has completed filming, so it will not be influenced due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to release in 2021. But, we must wait for some time to get the specific release date.

Cast

Along with the statement of the next film, it was also shown that all of the primary cast will be back once again.

So expect the following cast members to reunite —

Joey King as Elle Evans
Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn
Molly Ringwald as Sara Flynn
Meganne Young as Rachel
Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe
Taylor Perez as Marco
Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn

Plot

The Kissing Booth 2 ended with Elle at a dilemma. She couldn’t decide whether she needs to go to Harvard to be with Noah or to Berkeley to satisfy her promise to Lee. Elle is also composed of Noah’s friend Chloe as they had a misunderstanding over Chloe’s earring located under Noah’s mattress. Also, Lee had been able to win Rachel in the end.

The Kissing Booth 3 will take place from where the second film left off. The story begins in the summer before Elle heads to school. We’ll have to understand the answers to some questions such as — what decision will Elle make? Will Elle patch things up with Lee as she had lied to him? Can her relationship with Noah live?

Netflix also showed a sneak peek where Elle, Noah, Rachel, and Lee were spotted celebrating post-graduation. Elle was spotted dodging calls from the Harvard admission office.

