The Kissing Booth 2 Star Joey King’s New Horror Film Is Set To Release This Year In October On Amazon Prime.

According to recent reports by Just Jared, Joey King has a new movie heading to Amazon Prime after this season! The celebrity stars in a new horror movie titled–The Lie, which had its world premiere back at the Toronto Film Festival in 2018. In the movie, directed by The Killing creator Veena Sud; two parents (Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard) have to deal with the grisly aftermath when their teenaged daughter (Joey King) confessing to the murder her best buddy. The movie is currently slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.

In case you missed it, Joey recently scored a major movie role with one of the greatest movie stars on earth –Brad Pitt. Earlier this month, Joey took to Twitter and declared that she is”all aboard” the Bullet Train as she’s been cast alongside Pitt in the upcoming film that’s based on Kotaro Isaka’s Japanese novel Maria Beetle. Zak Olkewicz has written bullet Train’s script and follows the lives of five assassins who locate themselves on a bullet train scheduled to Morioka by Tokyo with just a couple of stops between the two destinations.

The figures begin to realise their assignments are very much associated with each other with the last outcome showcasing who makes it off the train alive and more importantly, what awaits them in the terminal station.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the happy news was King herself because she wrote, “All aboard… I’m so excited it’s sort of unbelievable! Is this real life?” On Twitter, The Act star quipped, “At a new movie with a guy named Bread Pett. We get to be on a Choo choo train. Sounds legit,” along with a smug smile emoticon.