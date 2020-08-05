The Kissing Booth 2: Romance! Everything We Know From The Trailer!!!

The Kissing Booth is. It stars Jacob Elordi, Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Molly Ringwald.
This film revolves around Elle’s adventures, a cute teenager who reaches high school very soon, and her romance begins with high school senior and atrocious boy Noah (Elordi) at the kissing booth as she puts her extended life friendship with Noah’s younger brother Lee about the bet.
The Kissing Booth came on Netflix, on May 11, 2018, and July 24, 2020, kissing booth’s portion is set to release.
What Is Going to Happen In The Sequel
Just like you watched flawless Elle and Noah at the end of 2018’s Kissing Booth get their manners divided as Noah flys all over to Havard, and Elle is still finishing her high school. As you can see, new faces could see to the hit of Netflix. The new student Marco as well as Elle attraction, is one of those faces that are newest.
CAST:
Jacob Elordi As Noah Flynn
Joey King As Elle
Joel Courtney As Lee Flynn
Taylor Perez As Marco
Maisie Richardson-Sellers As Chloe
Molly Ringwald As Mrs. Flynn
Carson White As Brad Evans
Bianca Bosch As Olivia
Tyler Chaney As Stunts
Morne Visser As Mr. Flynn