The Kissing Booth 2: Romance! Everything We Know From The Trailer!!!

- Advertisement -

The Kissing Booth is. It stars Jacob Elordi, Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Molly Ringwald.

This film revolves around Elle’s adventures, a cute teenager who reaches high school very soon, and her romance begins with high school senior and atrocious boy Noah (Elordi) at the kissing booth as she puts her extended life friendship with Noah’s younger brother Lee about the bet.

The Kissing Booth came on Netflix, on May 11, 2018, and July 24, 2020, kissing booth’s portion is set to release.

What Is Going to Happen In The Sequel

Just like you watched flawless Elle and Noah at the end of 2018’s Kissing Booth get their manners divided as Noah flys all over to Havard, and Elle is still finishing her high school. As you can see, new faces could see to the hit of Netflix. The new student Marco as well as Elle attraction, is one of those faces that are newest.

CAST:

Jacob Elordi As Noah Flynn

Joey King As Elle

Joel Courtney As Lee Flynn

Taylor Perez As Marco

Maisie Richardson-Sellers As Chloe

Molly Ringwald As Mrs. Flynn

Carson White As Brad Evans

Bianca Bosch As Olivia

Tyler Chaney As Stunts

Morne Visser As Mr. Flynn