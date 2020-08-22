‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Netflix Describes Our Exact Feelings About ‘Gossip Girl’s Chuck Bass

- Advertisement -

Gossip Girl’s extended TV series has sparked many conversations within the decade. Revolving around New York’s elite, trust fund children, precisely, the series was a roller coaster of plot twists and drama. But upon rewatching the show, what became increasingly evident is some characters were. And today, Euphoria and The Kissing Booth two-star Jacob Elordi has put our exact feelings of Chuck Bass into words.

In a recent interview with Variety, Jacob Elordi, who has watched the whole series, referred to Chuck Bass as an”irredeemable” personality. And it makes sense. He described,”I think he rapes two girls in the very first episode, and then by the last year, you love him. How can you do so? What kind of arc is that?”

Jacob’s opinion about Chuck Bass played with Ed Westwick on the 2007 show starring Leighton Meester Blake Lively, and Chace Crawford contrasts with many viewers. Chuck committed offenses, was a terrible friend. Despite 6 seasons of being a bonafide guy, the series tried to give him the salvation he didn’t deserve.

Gossip Girl, and it’s endless rewatch value has prompted significant criticism for binge-watchers. Most fans who watched the cult hit as adolescents climbed up to see it was. This revelation was much-needed considering fans possess long-dubbed Chuck and Blair as connection goals.

We have talked about audiences’ trend to watch shows such as Gossip Girl at lockdown (Thus the resurrection of Gossip Girl as a topic of discussion) here:

Jacob Elordi earned fame in 2018 with Netflix’s The Kissing Booth for his portrayal of Noah Flynn. He isn’t a stranger to playing bad guys. The actor has been in the news ever since The Kissing Booth 2 published, and we know yet another sequel is en route.