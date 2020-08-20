Home Technology The iphone12 Release Date Was Officially Postponed By A Few Weeks
Technology

The iphone12 Release Date Was Officially Postponed By A Few Weeks

By- Akanksha Ranjan
The iphone12 release date was officially postponed by a few weeks,

The iphone12

 

with a current leak saying that the non-Pro versions could launch from the third week of october while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max get pushed back much farther.

A different leaker currently says Apple has begun recording its own virtual iPhone launch event, a keynote the leaker allegedly attended.

In a series of tweets, the leaker revealed the keynote event date, particulars regarding the iPhone 12 specs and layout,

the camera installation for the iPhone 12 Professional models,

as well as a pricing quote. The leaker also indicated the Apple Card would soon expand to a number of markets.

The four iPhone 12 models that Apple has created for this year’s iPhone launching have been oficially dealed.

Apple confirmed a couple of weeks back that its new iPhones would not make it to stores in late September as planned.

Instead, they’ll be delayed by”a few weeks.”

A leaker who demonstrated again and again that he has access to Apple sources revealed a few days back that the cheapest might be release

iphone 12 model in the third week of October,

1 week following a mid-October launching event.

Ever since then, a different supply took to Twitter to spill a bunch of new facts about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 launch.

This person claims Apple has begun recording the iPhone occasion, hinting the iPhone keynote is going to be streame online like the WWDC 2020 keynote,

without an audience.

That’s understandable, considering the COVID-19 pandemic is far from being containe and there is no telling when it’ll be under control.

The leaker also revealed a bunch of new details regarding the iPhone 12 handsets, some of that match previous escapes.

IPhone 12 event

He then followed up with different particulars about what he saw and heard.

A”fitter” Phil Schiller will get involve in this keynote,

the leaker said, where Apple will unveil over just one ARM-powered Mac, new iPads,

the iPhone 12 versions, a lacklustre upgrade to the Apple Watch, and”one more item.

That one more thing concerns the Apple AirPower,

the charger which Apple introduced a few years ago only to abandon it gently.

Recent leaks stated the project wasn’t killed off, and that it’s a vital piece of the larger picture.

Apple aims to shed the Lightning connector entirely at a future port-less iPhone.

IPhone 12 design
Some reports earlier this year said the new iPhones could have a smaller notch,

but that does not seem to be the case. The bezel size will not change either, even though the handsets will have a different layout.

The phones will feature curved edges, a mixture between the iPhone 4 design along with the iPhone 11,

plus they’ll be offer in a new colour, blue.

In Terms of the camera layout on the Pro models, the leaker supplied the following schematic:

Other Apple tidbits

This escape doesn’t come without some play.

Apple supposedly found out that someone was leaking details from the show’s recording before this week.

When it’s real, Apple could re-record specific things,The iphone12

though details surrounding the apparatus obviously would not be changed at this point.

The leaker also posted a few details about the allegedly delayed AirPods Studio cans,

including a claim that he already gets the commercial video for the cans:

Akanksha Ranjan

Also Read:   Face Masks Reserved Only For Hospitals Are On Sale On Amazon.
