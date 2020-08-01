Home Technology The iPhone 12 launch date has been postponed officially
Technology

The iPhone 12 launch date has been postponed officially

By- Nitu Jha
The iPhone 12 launch date has been postponed officially to October.

as Apple confirmed the rumours throughout its earnings call results on Thursday.

The iPhone 12 launch date has been postponed officially

Apple said it would not release guidance for the September quarter, provided the”uncertainty around the world.


Several reports said in the previous couple of months that Apple would not have the ability to send its iPhone 12 punctually this year due to the publication coronavirus pandemic.

Typically, Apple unveils new iPhones in the next week of September.

and that is when preorders start.

The handsets have been delivered a couple of weeks later.

on the same Friday that shop sales start.

Reports that followed stated that a number of the four iPhone 12 that have been in development could make the late September launch.

while some will see some delays.

Separately, a climbing Apple leaker stated that that the iPhone 12 will be found in October alongside brand new iPad models.

We did not expect Apple to confirm such rumours anytime soon.

but the company did just that via an odd statement.

Then again, 2020 is a strange year.

with COVID-19 impacting almost everything about everyday life which we took for granted.

Apple released its earnings results for the June quarter on Thursday.

and revealed during its earnings call opinions it won’t provide guidance for this quarter.

“Just like last quarter, given the uncertainty around the planet in the near term.

we will not be issuing revenue and margin guidance for the coming quarter,” Apple CFO Luca Maestri said.

That’s when the exec confirmed the iPhone 12 delay.

“On iPhonewe expect to determine recent functionality continue for our current product lineup, including the strong customer response for iPhone SE.

” he stated, prefacing the iPhone 12 announcement.

couple of weeks later

“Additionally, as you know, last year, we started promoting new iPhones in late September.

This year, we endeavor to supply to be available a couple of weeks later.

” that the exec added. Maestri did not define any release dates.

nor did he use the phone’s expected product name.

When asked afterwards whether his delay comments referred to iPhone, iPhone processors, or product launches.

Maestri made it clear that”I was referring to this new product.

And I said that this season.

the source of this new product could be a few weeks later than that.”

It is uncertain when Apple will unveil the iPhone 12 series.

however, a mid-September statement is still possible. The iPhone X launched only in November 2017.

while the iPhone XR started in October 2018 due to Face ID parts and LCD supply constraints, respectively.

Both phones were introduced during regular September events.

alongside the other iPhones that were included in their own series.

Nitu Jha

Also Read:   Some important factor of Apple's iPhone 12 will be very tuff competitor for every other smartphone in 2020
