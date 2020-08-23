- Advertisement -

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a glorious image of a galaxy with a very strange form.

The Hubble Space

The so-called”Meathook galaxy” was home to some massive supernova explosion observed just a couple of decades back.

Hubble has been snap incredible images of the cosmos despite now being in support for more than three years.

Our home galaxy, The Milky Way, is thought to be. It’s got long, curved”arms” and a centre that is packed with action.

A supermassive black hole is thought to be hiding out there,

and that scientists think is typical for many galaxies.

The galaxy name NGC 2442 is most certainly not run-of-the-mill,

and it is a real weirdo.

The galaxy is remarkably asymmetrical, looking like a giant hook of sorts.

It is this unique shape which has led astronomers to nickname it the”Meathook galaxy”

It is also home to some recent supernova explosion, which makes it of particular interest to scientists.

Supernovas occur every time a superstar of a certain mass dies.

In the case of NGC 2442, NASA considers that a binary pair of celebrities were in charge of the explosion,

which one of the celebrities always sucked up substance from its fellow celebrity.

“This galaxy was host to a supernova explosion spotted in March 2015,

known as SN 2015F, made by a white dwarf star,” NASA explains in a block post.

“The white dwarf was a part of a binary star system and siphoned mass from the companion,

finally becoming overly greedy and taking on greater than it could handle.

This unbalanced the star and triggered runaway nuclear fusion that finally resulted in an intensely violent supernova explosion.

The supernova shone brightly for quite a while and was easily visible from Earth through a small telescope months later.”

The supernova explosion finally calmed a bit, but as we have discovered with observations of other supernova blasts,

they can tend to hang around for quite some time.

In terms of the galaxy , Hubble has managed to capture most of it in magnificent detail.

We can see the brightly-lit centre surrounded by star-forming areas and masses of dust and gas which show up as dark splotches lining its edges.

It does not look like a”normal” galaxy, but when it comes to structures such as these in distance,”normal” is always a moving target.

The Hubble Space Telescope has been operating for a whopping 30 years now,

which is an accomplishment all by itself.

A couple of excursions to update and fix a few issues has enabled the telescope to continue to be one of NASA’s most vital tools for detecting the cosmos.

If things continue to go well, the telescope is expecte to last through the 2030 and possibly even into the 2040s.