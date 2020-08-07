- Advertisement -

The hot new Sony WH1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones were only announced this week, and the internet is going nuts to them.

The hot new Sony WH1000XM4

Sony’s previous-generation WH1000XM3 headphones are considered by many to be the best ANC headphones on the current market,

and the newest WH1000XM4 model includes several key enhancements.

The newest class-leading headphones will be published just two weeks from today, and they are now readily available to preorder at Amazon.

The Sony WH1000XM3 cans are considered by the majority of reviewers are the best wireless audio headphones on the market.

And today, the best has gotten even better.

Sony announced its next-generation flagship ANC headphones before this week,

the new Sony WH1000XM4 wireless audio headphones.

Reviewers and audiophiles are already going nuts on them, which makes sense considering they’re just enjoy the class-

leading WH1000XM3 model, but better.

How are they better, you ask?

Here are the ways Sony’s brand new WH1000XM4 model is an advancement on the previous-generation WH1000XM3:

DSEE Extreme: Sony’s new Digital Sound Enhancement Engine automatically upscales compresse digital sound files to get a dramatic improvement in audio quality.

The new Sony WH1000XM4 headphones have five different microphones for better hands-free calling,

voice recognition for voice helper controls, and better ambient noise detection.

Sony’s upgraded model includes support for Bluetooth connections with a number of devices.

The WH1000XM4 headphones now include wearing detection.

That last one there is fairly mind-blowing when you think about the fact that the ANC technology on the current-generation

WH1000XM3 version is already the very best in the organization.

If you want to experience them for yourself,

you’ll be happy to learn that the newest Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are now available for preorder at Amazon.

They charge $350 like the previous-generation model,

and they’re set to be publishe in exactly two weeks on August 21st.

Also of note, it is possible to save a lot of cash on the previous–

generation version at the moment if you don’t desire all the newest bells and whistles —

Here are the bullet points Sony offers about the Amazon product page:

Industry-leading sound cancelling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level audio together with Edge-AI,

co-developed using Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip monitors,

control volume, trigger your voice assistant, and answer telephone calls

Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces quantity through discussions

Superior call quality with exact voice pickup

Seamless multiple-device pairing

Adaptive Sound Control provides a personalized listening experience

Upgraded design alleviates pressure for long-lasting comfort