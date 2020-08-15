The Haunting of Hill House season 2 release date: what we know about Bly Manor

- Advertisement -

The haunting of hill house season 2 is coming but not quite how you might have expected it our time with the grain family is over but now we’re set to inhabit a new haunted abode in the haunting of Bligh manor. The series loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 Gothic novel nod at our collective psyches and became a smash for her hit in 2018 but the will transport us to the dark, unsettling world of Henry James iconic work. The turn of this screw that means we already have a decent idea of basics of the season 2 story so we’ll definitely be emotionally prepared definitely. Here we are detailing what to expect from the haunting of Bligh manors story as well as when to expect it to launch.

We’ll also list what we know about its returning cast so we can properly prepare ourselves for more terrifying psychological scares. The haunting of Bligh manor 2 is coming in 2020 as confirmed by the tweet above we don’t have specific launch day information other than it’s coming this year but if we were vetting people we’d put our money dose of Gothic goodness arriving at the spookiest time of the year.

So could the haunting of Hill House season 2 release date be October 31st 2020 that said it could arrive earlier. Flanagan confirmed on January 4th that he was heading to Vancouver to finish the project which suggests that second season is at an advanced stage whenever season 2 lands expect to. There was some speculations that the series might be delayed due to the complication around the production and distribution caused by the coronavirus.