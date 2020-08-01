The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Info

- Advertisement -

The Haunting of the Hill House is an American horror web series Flowing on Netflix. It is an anthology drama series created and led by Mike Flanagan and made by Amblin Television and Paramount Television. This is the very first scripted net series to be created for Netflix by Amblin.

The first season was established on 13 October 2018 and has been based on the 1959 book of the same name by Shirley Jackson. It had been about the Craine family whose paranormal activities in the Hill House has been haunting them. The five adult sisters encounter various paranormal activities even in the present and later choose to leave the mansion. Season 1 has received mixed reviews from the audience and has been called, “An effective ghost story.”

Considering that the series is an anthology, it will have an entirely different Season two, with no connections to the previous season.

The haunting of hill house season 2 — Release Date

The new season is expected to release around Halloween in 2020. But a delay is expected considering the international pandemic.

The haunting of hill house season 2 — Cast

The new part will have an entirely new set of characters but not an entirely new cast! Season 2 will incorporate a number of the cast from The Haunting of the Hill House portraying new characters. This includes Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegal. Their roles are not disclosed yet. Jackson would be playing the character of Peter who resides at Bly Manor.

The haunting of Hill House season 2 — Plot

The story is about a Governess who looks after two children in a large remote house. After seeing some paranormal activities in the home she starts to question her sanity. A lot of the story is going to be the adaptation of this book and shall also involve some alterations to the story by the creators. However, the audience is eager to understand what the second part has in store for them. Can it be able to match the level of season 1?