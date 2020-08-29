The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 : Release Date, Cast And More Other Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

The unconventional yet spine chilling story of the Crain family is wrapped up with the shocking end of Netflix’s horror series The Haunting Of Hill House. Now, the streaming giant is set for a brand new spook story and it may be arriving earlier than anticipated.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor Might Be Performed Soon This Year Itself! Here’s What We Know.

Soon, after the first season was finished with, Netlfix declared a new season titled The Haunting Of Bly Manor. A brand new title along with a brand new story this time. Additionally, showrunner Mile Flanagan has assured fans that there is going to be no further delay as they wrapped up 2 way before production was stopped due to Coronavirus. So, the release date is going to be right on schedule.

Showrunner Mike Flanagan Has Assured That They Are Right On Schedule!

While that’s a big relief as fans feared for a possible delay, the streaming giant has also teased the possibility of a season two coming this year itself.

Additionally, Victoria Pedretti is going to be in season 2 also, buy in a new role this time. She’ll be playing the part of Dani, the governess who looks after the two kids until things take a spooky twist. A brand new family will begin their story in season 2 and as makers have hinted at, it’s going to be more spookier!

The Haunting Of Bly Manor Will Be A Whole New Different Story!

Along with some new performers making their debut with season 2, Mike Flanagan has passed to the responsibility to Yolanda Ramke and Ben Howling together with Ciarán Foy. These filmmakers are going to start looking into the episodes in season 2! So, expect a new perspective at this moment. Flanagan has assured fans it isn’t likely to be an incredible adaptation and innovation as well.