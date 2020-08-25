The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 : Release, Cast, Plot And Much More

- Advertisement -

The creepy scary show “Haunting of Hill House” is coming back with its season two. That means we ought to be all set for experiencing a needed dose of dread and creepiness. The magic of Henry James and the spooky black and unsettling universe made every one of us fall for it. The scary notes are here to fill our nerves with dread.

We are here with all the needed detail you want to learn about the upcoming season of the series. Let’s dive in and take a quick look at all of them.

Release Date

The debut season of this series aired on 12th October 2018 and gained a massive fan base with its iconic plotline and performance.

For the time being, we do not have any particular release date for the next season but it is confirmed that the next season is going to develop in 2020 only. That means we do not need to wait more for this. Maybe, we could get to see yet another October release by Netflix to boost our Halloween vibes. But, we never know.

Cast

A new setting has been done for the next year. But we can expect to see some familiar faces too on the screen:

Victoria Pedretti as the governess

Olivia Jackson-Cohen as Peter

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Flora

Amelie Smith as Miles

Kate Siegel

Catherine Parker

Henry Thomas

Rahul Kohli

T’Nia Miller

Amelia Eve

Plot

We know that the first season of the series is based upon the publication of Shirley Jackson but the story portrayed in the show is completely different from the gothic novel. Only the variations of characters in the book and their theory were the same from the show. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that the coming season also isn’t likely to be a simple adaptation of the book”The Turn of the Screw” (1898).

The narrative revolves around a young girl who is hired to be the governess to two orphaned children. When she arrives at the house and meets those kids she starts to find some vibes that there are some bad shadows and effects over the kids which are trying to corrupt their innocence. And, her vibes start to get verified and compounded day-by-day.

Though, we have to wait for the official statement about the storyline.

Stay Tuned!