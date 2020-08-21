The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 : All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Haunting of Hill House year two — The series needed us to break out in cold sweat whenever a jumpscare came throughout our little television screens, and fans would be elated to know that this breathtaking (literally) and adeptly written show has been renewed for another season.

What do we understand about year 2?

When I found out that season 2 of The Haunting of Hill House is in the works, I expected it to be on the origins of the spirits which haunt the huge castle or, in other words, the Hills. However, as it happens, the next installment of the series is an entirely different story. The Haunting of Hill House season2 is based on a book by Henry James, known as The Turn of the Screws, and will probably be known as The Haunting of Bly House. Sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Scratch that. It seems SCARY. TERRIFYING. Although the story is different, the show will follow the same brilliant screenwriting and bright scenic transitions that the first season had. All the cliffhangers and the extreme moments that made us sit tight on our sofas and maintain our breaths since Mr. Smiley made a look will probably be there.

I am binge-watching the whole series throughout the quarantine. Are you? After all, most of us love that adrenaline rush that surges through our bodies through those spine-chilling minutes. Showrunner Mike Flanagan recently tweeted they wrapped up shooting only before lockdown and the postproduction process has not been affected by the outbreak. Thus, it’s safe to say that season 2 will fall at the end of 2020. We can’t wait!

The Haunting of Hill House season 2 — Cast

All the true lovers, listen up. While they will be playing different roles, it will still give a feeling of nostalgia as fans watch the next installment. Victoria stated in an interview that she is excited for the next season and it will be more extreme than the first. Are you prepared? I know I am.