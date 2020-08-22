Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid's Tale: Where Else You've Seen The Cast
TV SeriesNetflix

The Handmaid’s Tale: Where Else You’ve Seen The Cast

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

- Advertisement -

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: The Visual Effects Are Imperative To Create Gilead

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   The Grand Tour: Plot And Summary Of Season Five

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, When And Where To Binge Watch It Out

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

“Made in Abyss Season 2”: Release date, Cast, Plot and Storyline

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
In seeing Bollywood movies or Netflix Sequence are you currently uninterested? Do you have to watch something brand new? Did you ever try to...
Read more

Good Omens Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

Amazon Prime Nitesh kumar -
The critical fantasy series Good Omens is stirred in a practically identical telephone made through Terry Pratchett's revolutionary.
Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know
This fantasy series' first season seemed on...
Read more

Vikings Season 7 – Do We Have Any Information On Its Official Release? Check Out Every Detail Here!!

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Vikings year 7: Vikings year 7 is an adventure- activity historical American drama internet television series written and created by Michael Hirst for History...
Read more

Legacies Season 3 – Tap To Know The Release Date, Cast, Plot, And The Latest Updates

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
After Vampire Dairies wrap up in 2017, the vampires and werewolves have consistently found a way to resurrect themselves in the form of The...
Read more

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Read Here

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an Amazon original show that debut on 11 March 2017. Amy Sherman Palladino is the show's creator. The series gained...
Read more

Young Justice Season 4 Release Date And What Is Storyline?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Born Greg Weisman and from Brandon Vietti, Young Justice is. It’s a version of the DC Universe that focuses on superheroes. It’s had three...
Read more

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Return to Supernatural Set to Shoot Final Episodes — First Photo

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Following an astonishing 15 years on tv, fantasy drama series Supernatural is currently planning to launch its last episodes but there’s a problem.
Also Read:   ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: The Visual Effects Are Imperative To Create Gilead
This season,...
Read more

Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Story detail Update On Netflix?

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The Log Horizon is Corrected from Japanese manga and showed by Kazuhiro Hara. The season for this manga arrived its been five years, in...
Read more

Top Gun: Maverick May Not Have The Same Impact As The Original Movie

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
Glen Powell is a part of Best Gun: Maverick’s cast, and his character is all because of Tom Cruise. It has been over 30...
Read more

Doctor Who Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Know Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Doctor Who season 13, Doctor Who is a science-fiction drama show. The lovers can watch the series on the streaming platform Disney+. The show...
Read more
© World Top Trend