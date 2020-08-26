Home Entertainment The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Netflix Cast Few Things That You Need...
The Handmaid's Tale Season 4: Netflix Cast Few Things That You Need To know Before Watching?

By- Alok Chand
The handmaid’s tale tragedy net series created by Bruce Miller is an adaptation of the 1935 book,’The Handmaid’s Tale’ by Margaret Atwood.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4

The first two seasons of this series show the brutality of the regimes in Gilead and the rituals of a society devolved into a misogynistic theocracy. Season two-handed a hint of June’s plan to flee, unfolding covert classes of the state.

It offers a glimpse of how the world is responding to Gilead. June almost sets to flee the country but then decides to stay back in Gilead, her little one, and rescue herself.

How Did Season 3 Finish?

‘Mayday’ was released in season one as resistance towards Gilead’s principles. By the end of season three, Mayday acquires a heroic look. Mayday stands for everyone who wants to ruin Gilead.

The season had moments of June as she places a strategy to escape Gilead with two more children that are fifty turning into a freedom fighter. The season portrays the will to save and spare the kids no matter what of June. She decides to be ruthless in attaining success but realizes that her selflessness is what will keep everybody.

When kids successfully reach Canada, the highlight of the season is. Where June is living and being carried in a stretcher by the handmaids, the final scene of this episode takes us back into Gilead.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Release, Cast, And Expected Plot

The season four trailer was published on the YouTube station of Hulu (the streaming support of the series), but the season is hoped to be released in 2021. The trailer highlights some of those powerful shots showing that most of the cast in the upcoming season — Elisabeth Moss playing with the lead character Aunt Dowd as Aunt Lydia and Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy.

Mayday is increasing in number, and the girls of Gilead might slowly understand that they deserve. With expectations of an upcoming war in Gilead, the audiences are left with more women joining with June.

It intrigues a battle from the viewer’s head — will ever gain its successor will the power and the betrayers of freedom triumph? The direction of the storyline remains inconsistent, although the season seems to have a link to the arrest of Serena and to the children who escaped.

