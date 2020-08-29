Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Filming Will Resume Soon!
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Filming Will Resume Soon!

By- Naveen Yadav
What can we expect from Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale? What are the current updates? This is everything we know about the cast, release date, and storyline of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Release

Unfortunately, the premiere of the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale was delayed until 2021 because of a coronavirus outbreak. Initially scheduled to launch this autumn, the show was postponed after quitting COVID-19 production in Canada, like several other displays in March. After the delay in the creation of the show, The Handmaid’s Tale filming was resumed, and the fans will anticipate the fourth season to launch in 2021.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Plotline

The next season will center on Offred/June (Elizabeth Moss), who lived a gunshot at the end of this third year and continues her mission to rescue the women and children of Gilead and bring them safely to Canada, while her husband Luke will get revenge on Fred. In season three, Commander Fred Waterford purchased his spouse Serena Waterford to Canadian government however turned into afterward arrested himself.

At the end of the next year, June (Elizabeth Moss) handles to help the youngsters to escape from Gilead with the aid of utilizing a plane, but in the process, she’s severely injured and her fellow maids escape her at the end of the last episode. Serena Joy also involved her husband Fred Waterford who was traveling to Canada accused of war crimes, but in response, she exposed her wrongdoing. Hulu recently published a trailer for the upcoming fourth season, suggesting that June is still living despite filming the previous season, and is ready to rescue more kids from Gilead’s oppressive regime.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Cast

Elisabeth Moss as June.
Joseph Fiennes as Fred Waterford.
Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford.
Samira Wiley as Moira.
Alexis Bledel as Emily.
Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia.
Max Minghella as Nick Blaine.
O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole.

