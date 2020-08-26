The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Expected Release Date, Cast And More Updates

- Advertisement -

Handmaid’s Tale is at the Center of This Collection. The series gained its popularity. Additionally, it received critical acclaim. June worked secretly to help her fellow handcuffs and kids escape to Canadian asylum from Gilead while at the office. While Season 3 ended on this optimistic note, June remains in Gilead, continued to sow the seeds of the uprising. While several questions were raised by the end, fans will simply have to wait to find out what expects their comrades and June as the story of Handmaid Tale continues.

Release Date

Handmaids is going to be the inevitable delay from the sequel to the story. We expected the series to come out in the end of the season. However, it appears that the weather is going to be necessary to reveal the weather. There is a lot of production and filming.

There is not any official announcement about it when we can imagine the show. We expect it will be available in 2021.

Cast

There’s been no news about who will return to the fourth set of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The teaser trailer reveals the majority of the cast is expected to return for another season.

This is expected to comprise Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy and Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia.

Other possible returning cast members include O.T. Fagbenle as Luke, Alexis Bledel as Emily and Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford.

Trailer

Yes, even a teaser trailer was release for season four of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Showing a mixture of new and old clips, the trailer reveals June planning to educate her handmaidens to get a war.

She states: “I can’t rest, my daughter deserves greater. We all deserve better.

“Change never comes easy. This war is not likely to win itself.”

Fans can see the latest preview at the peak of this page to see the rest of the characters in action.