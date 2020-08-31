The Handmaid’s Tale: Commander Lawrence Has Good News About Season 4

- Advertisement -

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale started when all Hollywood movie and tv production ceased in March. The Hulu series was in limbo for a long time later. And, after waiting for a little for the status update on season 4, a half-minute trailer was released. Be Happy!

Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 teaser was like watching a gradual build-up. Elizabeth Moss’s June looks more determined than ever to proceed Gilead forward, leaving audiences optimistic that she is”just getting started” With the confirmation of the teaser, it had been reported that the series would not premiere on Hulu until annually. On the other hand, the fantastic news is that the teaser, that was largely made up of scenes from season 3, has also revealed a few new footages from season 4. Bearing this in mind, after taking a look at the recent teaser, we have five major questions.

Nick is back from the war?

Represented as a good man in the first two seasons, Nick’s story took a turn in season 3 of The Handmaids’ Tale, when he was sent to fight following the Commander in Control and the continuing war against the rebels in Chicago. He discovered that he had acted as a Gilead war overall. June is shocked to hear the information but never gets a chance to face it before getting up and leaving. The teaser revealed that Nick could return from the front line in season 4.

When is the release date of session 4 of The Handmaid Tales?

Hulu has yet to specify a particular launch date, but Handmaid’s Tale is predicted to arrive in 2021. Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 will arrive later than previous seasons, primarily due to the shutdown of production throughout Hollywood in March. Season 1 of 3 occurs in summer or spring. Season 4 was expected to launch in Fall 2020 after being published a couple of weeks before the final premiere of Season 3 in 2019.