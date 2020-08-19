Home TV Series Netflix ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Cast On Why Hulu Drama “Refuses To Take An...
TV SeriesNetflix

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Cast On Why Hulu Drama “Refuses To Take An Easy Journey” & Season 4 – Contenders TV

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

- Advertisement -

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   The Kissing Booth 3 Already Filmed! When Would We Get It On Netflix?

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   Dead to Me Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And And More Updates

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

Also Read:   ‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Shutdown

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Cast On Why Hulu Drama “Refuses To Take An Easy Journey” & Season 4 – Contenders TV

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.
Also Read:   Bruce Miller (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) on how ‘sickening’ the show’s relevance has become [Complete Interview Transcript]
The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes...
Read more

Physicians Have been Trying all sorts of Plasma Therapies To Save Lives.

Corona Pooja Das -
coronavirus This is 1 way that physicians can considerably reduce coronavirus In the lack of a coronavirus cure that could prevent complications and significantly reduce the...
Read more

Aj And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Moral Review Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
AJ and Queen is a Netflix initial arrangement that follows the undertakings of Robert, otherwise referred to as drag queen Ruby Red (RuPaul Charles)...
Read more

Elite Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Upcoming Information About The Series

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Elite is one of those shows which we keep trying to see more, here are some updates about season 4 of Elite. In May,...
Read more

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And More

Netflix Shubh Bohra -
The dark crystal age of resistance’s 10 episodes first season landed on Netflix to critical and audience acclaim and it feels like a second...
Read more

Lost In Space Season 3 Release Date, Trailer And Everything You Want To Know

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
This series is just one of the science-based series that's adored by so many members and especially teenagers.
Also Read:   Amazon Prime Mirzapur 2 Season Release Date is about to Arrive?
The series lost in the distance is...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Recent Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Derry Girls is one long with a teen drama show all-girls the lifestyles of Secondary school. Season one of the series introduction. At the...
Read more

Edge Of Tomorrow 2: All Of You Expect From Upcoming Movie !!

Movies Anish Yadav -
Live Die Repeat and Repeat, is a sequel of Edge of Tomorrow. The first part was released six decades back on June 6, 2014,...
Read more

The Kissing Booth 3: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Movies Vikash Kumar -
Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2 Has arrived, with fan-favorites Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi), and Lee (Joel Courtney) returning to our screens for...
Read more

Carnival Row Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer Latest Update!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The American fantasy net TV series Carnival Row has fascinated enthusiasts worldwide. It has assembled a global fan following for the motivation behind why...
Read more
© World Top Trend