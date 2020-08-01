Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid’s Tale: Aunt Lydia star speaks out on moment her ‘heart...
TV SeriesNetflix

The Handmaid’s Tale: Aunt Lydia star speaks out on moment her ‘heart broke’

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Details Here

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   OA Season 3: Click Here And Know Why It Has Cancelled The Show?

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

Also Read:   "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 4: Check out the latest updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else  

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Made In Abyss Season 2: Details About The Plot, Release Date, And Much More!!!

TV Series Suraj Pillai -
Made in Abyss is an animated television series based on the manga series of the same name. The first season of Made in Abyss...
Read more

Rockstar’s GTA 6 Release Date Pushed Forward? Get Latest Updates Of This Series!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The Grand Theft Auto V is popularly generally known as Rockstar GTA, as soon as once more lands right here with a chunk of...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date? What Is New Update?

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Kung Fu Panda Is a major DreamWorks installment Made by Ethan Reef and Cyrus Voris. Including movies, short movies, television shows, etc.. All three...
Read more

Russian Doll Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Suraj Pillai -
Russia Doll is a comedy-drama television series. Russian Doll is one of the few recent television series that has received worldwide critical acclaim. The...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
How can one not understand Jack Ryan Season 3 being published on Amazon Prime? And in case you don't understand it is better to...
Read more

The Way to Conduct a cashless enterprise.

In News Shankar -
The Way to Conduct a cashless enterprise Contactless funds Are Solely the Begin for an entirely new method of Incomes Money. Cash has been king. However,...
Read more

World War Z 2: Release Date, Cast, Updates, And Know More Information For You!!!

Hollywood Shubhojeet Paul -
World War Z is a famous movie that gained a lot of fanbases and became very popular among the viewers. The fantastic storyline and...
Read more

NASA’s Mars 2020 mission successfully launched,yet to head to Mars

Technology Ritu Verma -
NASA’s Mars 2020 mission successfully launched,yet to head to Mars.
Also Read:   The Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All New Updates
During its very first launch opportunity of its two-hour launching window this morning, NASA and United...
Read more

Apple Watch 6 Blood Oxygen Monitoring Feature

Technology Sweety Singh -
The Apple Watch 6 will come with blood oxygen monitoring capabilities, according to a new report detailing the current stage of the next-generation wearable's production. While we're...
Read more

How Technology Can Help Us Sleep Better? Know Here Information.

Technology Anoj Kumar -
Enough good high quality sleep each night time helps us to dwell comfy, productive, and relaxed lives. It helps us to be at our...
Read more
© World Top Trend