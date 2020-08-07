Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid's Tale: 5 Ways The Show Is Different Than The Books...
TV SeriesNetflix

The Handmaid’s Tale: 5 Ways The Show Is Different Than The Books (& 5 Ways Its Similar)

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All details Here

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Interesting Cast, Plot And Know Here All Updates

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 - Netflix Release Date in The US, UK and, Canada

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

When Is Season 2 Of Outer Banks Out? What Will Season Two Be About?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Netflix has officially renewed Outer Banks for season two, much to the delight of fans. Some Of the cast members had already talked of filming...
Read more

What Do We Do In Shadows Season 3: Netflix Cast Update Details Of Upcoming Season?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
What We Do From The Shadows has been airing on the FX network Because March 2019. Based on a 2014 film written by Clement...
Read more

Many Coronavirus Survivors Experience Lingering Symptoms Even Months After Their Initial Diagnosis

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
Many coronavirus survivors experience lingering symptoms even months after their initial diagnosis. Many coronavirus survivors Now that we're a couple of months into the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Must Know

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Followers of Rising of the Shield Hero can breathe simply as another season is about its method. The Japanese light book by Aneko Yusagi...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast And All The Other Updates

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
As we all know, On My Block is a suspense humor series of Netflix. The show is Created Eddie Gonzalez, by Lauren Lungrich, and...
Read more

Brave New World Season 2: Netflix Release Date What’s New Coming With The Of This Series Update?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
This is what we know about the second season of Brave New World on Peacock! Well, well, well, as you are conscious of the fact...
Read more

“Noragami” is expected to return after five years? Is season 3 happening? CLICK to know about Cast, Release dates and Plot!

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Noragami is a popular collection of manga. The series was exemplified, written as well as by Adachitoka. Noragami is a famous anime series that...
Read more

Dirty Money Season 2:Release Date, Plot And All Details A Fan Must Know

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Intensely packed with all the dangerous tales of power, greed corruption, and securities fraud, Dirty Money is a tv series which belongs to this...
Read more

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Canceled? Or Will Fans Going To Have Season 2?

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
A story that revolves around a boy understanding and maturing life through encounters is a must-watch. Demon Slayer has a similar story. This anime...
Read more

Money Heist Season 5 Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

Netflix Shubh Bohra -
Previously the series has smashed most records with it holding the current record of being the most non-English title on Netflix. Once again the...
Read more
© World Top Trend