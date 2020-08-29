Home Entertainment The Great Pretender: Netflix Release Date, Plot, Cast, Twist, And Everything...
The Great Pretender: Netflix Release Date, Plot, Cast, Twist, And Everything We Know!

By- Alok Chand
The Great Pretender is a Japanese anime series that falls under the genre of a crime comedy. The show was composed of Ryota Kosawa and continues to be directed by Hiro Kaburagi. Wit Studio made the entire anime. The show’s first premier was on Fuji TV+ Ultra. The show was well received and created its Netflix introduction in Japan post that. Anime is broadly popular; hence Netflix has chosen to release it globally.

The Great Pretender

The Great Pretender Release Date

The Great Pretender released globally on Netflix on August 20th, 2020. The series has been published on Fuji TV+Ultra and was well received.

After that, it premiered on Netflix Japan. Anime is among the world’s most popular genre people adore binge-watching it. Henceforth, The Great Pretender is going to be published on Netflix global.

The Great Pretender Twist

Chiaki Kobayashi voices Makoto Edamura
Junichi Suwabe voices Laurent Thierry
Natsumi Fujiwara voices Abigail Jones
Mie Sonozaki evidences Cynthia Moore

The Great Pretender Plot

Makoto Edamura is a Japanese con artist who is very ambitious. He wants to find a job that pays well so he could tend to the hospital bills of his sick mother. He starts a project in business but unfamiliar to him, and he is participating in a fraud.

Further that he is arrested and imprisoned for a crime, he did not even know he was happening. Post parole, he can’t live the life of a carefree man. His arrest, along with his dad’s criminal background, does not spell a fantastic future.

To make ends meet, he opts for getting a con artist. He unites Laurent Thierry. Initially, he tried to con Laurent; however, the failure of that leads to a partnership.

The Great Pretender Trailer

The trailer of The Great Pretender was well received. The audience could not wait for the arrival of the series. Watch the trailer of The Great Pretender here:

Alok Chand

