The Great Heist Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know!

The Great Heist is the newest crime based series to be flowing on Netflix. It follows the likes of Currency Heist that has received accolades. The Great Heist is initially a Columbian drama which itself speaks to the show. The series is based on the 1994 prosecution which was regarded as the best robberies of this century.

The Great Heist Season 2 Release Date

The Great Heist Season 1 released on August 14th 2020. The show has just started streaming and only time could tell if the viewers will well receive the show. In case its predecessors have something to say crime based shows are usually very well received. If things go well for The Great Heist Season 1, then there’ll be news of this series getting renewed within the next few weeks.

The Great Heist Season 2 Cast

The Great Heist Season 2 will mostly have recurring characters from its earlier year. The ensemble cast includes:

Andres Parra as Chayo

Christain Tappan as Molina

Marcela Benjumea as Dona K

Juan Sebastian Calero as El Sardino

Katherine Velez as Romy

Paula Castano as Carmen

Maria Camila Zea as Luisa

Ramses Ramos as Ulises

The Good Heist Season 2 Plot

The Great Heist Season 1 constituted of six episodes. The show is said to be predicated on the prosecution at the Bank of Republic. The play is the way that Columbia’s centre based in Valledupar was duped for multi-million dollars. This robbery took place in 1994 and was called as the prosecution of this century for its way of being implemented was exceptional.

The group of thieves posed as air conditioning employees to enter the lender and did so from the primary door itself. The thieves included well-recognized robbers, an electronics expert, four members of the authorities, the manager of the Agrarian Fund of a municipality of Cundinamarca and three officers from the lender itself, such as a cashier, the treasurer along with the director of the security system.

The Great Heist Season 2 Trailer

Based on actual events, the heist is showcased through six episodes demonstrating how fourteen distinct robbers carried out the greatest robbery. They were within the lender for an entire 21 hours. Considering that the preview of The Great Heist Season 2 Isn’t yet published, watch the preview of The Great Heist Season 1 here before then: