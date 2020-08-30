The Great Heist Season 1: Release Date, Plot, Who All Are Cast Do We Have A Trailer?

- Advertisement -

The Great Heist Season 1: Developing a hypothetical series is just another thing that isn’t based on any event or something. But what when we get to see a show based on a real story. Yes, it raises our curiosity to know about that event increasingly.

So, here we have an upcoming show on Netflix” The Great Heist season 1″. The actual story of 1994. It’s going to discharge on Netflix. To know more about The Great Heist season one stay tuned with us.

The Casting of This Show-

Here are all the figures which we are likely to see in the upcoming series of Netflix.

Andres Parra

Christian Tappan

Marcela Benjumea

Juan Sebastian Calero

Waldo Urrego

Rodrigo Jerez

Katherine Velez

Paula Castano

Pedro Suarez

Edgar Vittorino

Ramses Ramos

Juan Pablo Barragan

The Plot of The Show-

This reality-based Crime Drama is a Thriller series. The story is based on an actual event of 1994. Accurate levels increase our zeal to learn more about the event and how it works.

In the narrative, a bunch of thieves intends to steal a considerable amount of money from a bank of Columbia named Republic. We will need to observe how they plan for this and what happens after this event. The complete story is full of a cliff-hanger and adventure. It may be a dramatic show, but the fact is it’s a simple story of Columbia.

Release Date of The Great Heist Season 1-

According to the sources, we are going to get season 1 on the 14th of August 2020. These counting days are going to end very soon, and we’ll have to see a real narrative-based series. Isn’t it sounds interesting? Indeed, that is why we are waiting for it excitedly. The narrative origin is of Colombia. Hence the language in which it will discharge is Spanish