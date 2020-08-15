The Grand Tour: Season 5 To Release Shortly

- Advertisement -

The grand tour is back with news of the release of its wonderful season. It is a television series produced by Amazon which now being streamed at the platform of Amazon prime video. It has been brought into existence by the collaboration of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May and Andy Wilman. The format of the series includes car reviews races motoring challenges star guest interviews and many other activities that resemble the form of the top gear.

Season 4 was more about exploring new things and being adventures. The gang tours about various wonderful locations like Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

Despite scrapping of tents to do the show goes on with a boom. His grand tour is expected to arrive again with a new season and new entertaining ideas, as usual, he is sure having enough ideas to entertain people with concepts based on cars.

He has successfully proved with season 4 which has gained a lot of popularity even after removing the tenth studio as described earlier. The filming of the series is partially complete yet there is still half a part of the season to film. The producers have assured the audience to complete the film as soon as possible and announce the releasing dates the viewers also expect two more seasons ahead of the series as Clarkson is filled up with enough ideas for the same.

The places to be visited in season 5 have not been confirmed yet. Clarkson is expected to return his season. He says he is never out of ideas when asked about the thing to be done with the cars. He has already filled up with ideas that would be sufficient for the next five years this car based reality show is anticipated to release its new season shortly according to the sources there is no announcement made officially in this regard. Clarkson is being followed by various viewers on Instagram to know the releasing date.