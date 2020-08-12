The Grand Tour Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Grand Tour Season 5: It is a series that has a somewhat similar format as that of Top Gear. Nevertheless, the series has its distinctive touch also. Being created by Amazon, the series is quite much enjoyed by not only the car fans but other people too.

The wonderful television show is streamed on Amazon prime. The Grand Tour has acquired considerable viewership for the four seasons and now fans are awaiting the launch of year 5. So without wasting time let’s see what recent updates we have for the upcoming season of this Grand Tour.

Release date of The Grand Tour season 5

The coming of season 5 has been supported by the manufacturer of Top Gear, Andy Wilman. He is working on The Grand Tour as well. Considering that the series is favorite of all, we have hardly any chances that the launch of season 5 will be canceled. The shooting of The Grand Tour is put to a halt due to the COVID pandemic. Also, we do not have some updates about the series from the manufacturing group.

The Cast of The Grand Tour year 5: who all will be seen in the upcoming season?

We do not have many updates about the cast of season 5. But some celebrities would reprise their roles. Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and James Hay are few of these. With these actors, we anticipate the upcoming period to be much more interesting than the previous one.

The plot of The Grand Tour year 5

In each season, the show focused on a new nation. But due to this COVID pandemic, the filmmakers are left with a restricted number of countries to journey to. There’s not any confirmation as to which country will be focused upon in the upcoming season.

The trailer of Season 5: Is your trailer published?

Well, no preview of The Grand Tour is released yet. With the launch of this trailer, we’ll surely get much more info about year 5.