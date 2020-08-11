Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Grand Tour: ‘It was stupid’ James May makes shock claim about...
The Grand Tour: ‘It was stupid’ James May makes shock claim about Vietnam special

By- Naveen Yadav
Every fan of Amazon Prime Video’s motoring series was asking the same question: When is the next episode of The Grand Tour season 4? Jeremy Clarkson has been pelted with this query over and over on Twitter ever since The Grand Tour Gifts’ episode, and Amazon has shown about the future of the sequence.

The episode of this Grand Tour Presents, which will be verified to take hosts Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond is expected this year, Amazon has confirmed on Twitter. Unfortunately, the next episode, which was due to be filmed in Russia, can’t begin production for obvious reasons.

Here’s the announcement by The Grand Tour’s Twitter account:

The Grand Tour Season 4. No, we do not know when. Yes, we'll keep you updated. July 7, 2020

Back in April, it was disclosed together with the launch date then being at Amazon’s hands the newest episode was 2-3 weeks from being complete. In his latest responses to followers about the next episode’s release date,” Clarkson simply answered”Request Amazon”.

What happens next?

TV and movie production is confronting challenges at this time, but The Grand Tour is specifically built on the assumption that the hosts traveling to some intriguing backdrops to create their typical new vehicular midlife crisis material. Russia is nearing 700,000 Covid-19 cases, which is likely to make challenges for filming a brand new episode of this series there.

It may mean, then, that this next episode of this Grand Tour is the one we see for a short time.

