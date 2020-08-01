The Good Place Season 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

One of the most famous and popular American comedy TV series made its successful debut in the TV industry with its four beautiful seasons. The Good Place is a fantasy series that focuses on supernatural things like the afterlife, places like heaven. With its great storyline and amazing casts, it was able to win the audience’s heart. Fans were eagerly waiting for the next season. So, will there be Season 5 for the same? Let us know in the article as follows.

RELEASE DATE

The show first premiered on September 19, 2016, on NBC. It continued its journey and the fourth season of the same was released recently on September 26, 2019, and was concluded on January 30, 2020.

NBC announced the fourth season to be the finale of the show and the show would not be renewed for any further seasons. However, taking into account the fan followers, NBC can change its decision regarding the new season. However, as of now, there is no confirmation for the same. We will let you know if something appears.

CAST

The fifth season, if made, is expected to bring back the previous cast for the same. These include Kristen Bell like Eleanor Shellstrop, William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye, D’Arcy Carden as Janet, Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil, Ted Danson as Michael.

PLOT

The series focuses on the afterlife of the protagonist Eleanor Shellstrop, who is mistakenly given the Good Place afterlife. She struggles to do good deeds to make an official place there and is helped by her friends in the same. One of them is Chidi, who tries to teach ethics to them to gain their presence there. Jason’s soulmate Tahani provides support to Michael.

The story is amazing and enjoyable. Hope the wait of the fans does not go in vain and NBC rethinks its decision and we might see The Good Place Season 5 soon.