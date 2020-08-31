Home Entertainment The Good Fight season 5: know the cast, plot and release date...
The Good Fight season 5: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show The Good Fight is an American web TV series. This exciting show includes Legal drama and Political drama genres. The series was first aired on February 19, 2017. And the show was first premiered on CBS. The show was developed by Robert King, Michelle King and Phil Alden Robinson and Robert King and Michelle King was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman and Audra McDonald. The show has till now created four seasons. Season 1 was aired with 10 episodes. Then on March 4, 2018 season 2 was released with 13 episodes, season 3 on March 14, 2019 with 10 episodes and season 4 on April 9, 2020 with 7 episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 8.3/10 from IMDb and 97% from Rotten Tomatoes.

The Good Fight season 5 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet, but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Nyambi Nyambi, Deeroy Lindo Adrian Boseman, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Zach Gremer, John Carroguette , and Hugh Dancy.

The Good Fight season 5 plot

The series is expected to be out in the end of 2021 Or early 2022. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

The Good Fight season 5 Release date

The series has been renewed for a fifth season. As we know the series was first released on February 19, 2017 on CBS. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.

Sonal Sengupta

