The Galaxy S20 Series Will Be The First Samsung Mobiles To Get The Android 11 Update This Year

By- Akanksha Ranjan
The Galaxy S20 series will be the first Samsung mobiles to get the Android 11 update this year.

The Galaxy S20

Samsung announced recently that it intends to encourage generations of Android updates for several of its Android gadgets,

and the company just released the list of qualified smartphones and tablets.

It would help if you believed buying only Samsung Android phones and tablets that are guaranteed to receive three years of Android releases later on.

Samsung just launched many different brand new Android devices,

including the brand new Note 20 series that’s already available to purchase.

Regrettably, the cheapest Notice 20 is too pricey despite the several compromises that Samsung designed to maintain the purchase price at $999.

You may either wait for the price to fall,

or go for one of the Galaxy S20 phones, which can be retailing for lower costs than a few months ago.

Also, Samsung has a number of other mid-range and entry-level Android mobiles spread across an assortment of price points.

And the price of a new handset is much more critical this year, even as the novel coronavirus outbreak caused a global financial meltdown that is here to last

Before you spend some money on a brand new Samsung tabletcomputer,

you should understand that Samsung did something unprecedented a few weeks ago,

confirming that it’s ready to guarantee three years of Android updates for some of its tablets and smartphones.

You should plan to purchase a device which may run Google’s most up-to-date version of Android from the coming years,

especially in the event that you don’t plan on upgrading the hardware anytime soon.

While Samsung didn’t say which of its devices will get guaranteed updates,

the firm just announced the complete list of handsets and tablets which will be included in the program.

The good thing is that the listing covers a wide range of tablets and handsets, not only the most expensive models.

Although, yes, the flagships will almost surely be the first ones to get the latest Android upgrades

and also the next-gen handsets will automatically be included in the list.

Here’s the list of qualified Galaxy devices, as declared by Samsung:

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 Ultra, Note 20 5G, Note 20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note 10 5G, Notice 10, Note 10 Lite and forthcoming Note series devices
Galaxy Foldable apparatus:

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, Z twist, Fold 5G, Fold and forthcoming Z series apparatus

Galaxy A string: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select forthcoming A series devices

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and forthcoming Tab S series apparatus

Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S20 are the first lineup to acquire the Android 11 update,

which should roll out this season.

Before you get too excited, you should know the fine print states the actual rollout will vary by carrier or market.

Samsung has never become the quickest at rolling out Android upgrades,

which may not change anytime soon

In terms of the other versions,

the”update schedule will depend on factors including but not limited to the complexity of this update,

model, in addition to market penetration and much more,” Samsung explains.

Nevertheless, you need to think about purchasing one of those handset and tablet

computers in the list above if you anticipate holding on them for several decades,

and would like to guarantee they’ll run the latest version of Android accessible.

Samsung will keep updating that list as it launches new Android products,

but you should always make certain the gadget you are trying to buy can support the upgrade.

Akanksha Ranjan

The Galaxy S20 Series Will Be The First Samsung Mobiles To Get The Android 11 Update This Year

By- Akanksha Ranjan
The Galaxy S20 series will be the first Samsung mobiles to get the Android 11 update this year.
