By- Nitu Jha
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price, specs, and launch date have been finally official,
as Samsung introduced its newest flagship through its online-only Unpacked media event.
Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Z Twist 2 cushioned at the show,
which features an improved design that should address some of the issues that destroyed the first Fold.
Two tablets and 2 wearable apparatus were also introduced during the media conference,
including the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3.
The next Samsung Unpacked press event of this year is finally here,
but the book coronavirus forced the Korean giant to do things differently this year.
There was no crowd in attendance to cheer at any of Samsung’s new announcements, as the entire event was virtual, so it was only streamed on YouTube and social media.
Samsung introduced a variety of new devices throughout the series.
such as two Galaxy Note 20 telephones
, the Galaxy Z Twist two wheeled, and fresh Galaxy Tab S7 tablets. Rounding out the list of fresh Samsung devices are two wearable apparatus, the Galaxy Buds Live earphone.
and also the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch. Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Notice 20 Ultra
Fans of this Note line have two fresh stylus-ready smartphones to check out, although it’s the Note 20 Ultra that is the much better choice of the two.
Contrary to the S20 phones, the newest Note 20 phones have plenty that sets them apart. They do pack the same high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset along with a similar layout and multi-lens camera. But the Ultra will feature more RAM and storage, such as storage that is expandable, and it’ll provide far better camera capabilities. A new S Pen stylus is paired with every Note 20, and the knife sits on the left side of this phone this time around.

 

Galaxy Notice 20 preorders will begin on August 6th.

with the telephone set to be released in stores on August 28th.

Pricing starts at $999 for the Galaxy Notice 20 and $1,299 for the Ultra.

 

