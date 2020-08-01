The Final Call Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

The Final Call is an Indian television series. The Final Call: Season 1 is based on the novel I Will Go With You: The Flight Of A Lifetime. The Final Call: Season 1 consists of eight episodes in total. The length of each episode of The Final Call is about 40 minutes.

The Final Call has received good reviews from the critics as well as the audience. The Final Call is highly praised for the cast’s performance, storyline, and much more. The series has a rating of 7.3 on IMDB.

The Final Call Season 2 Release Date:

The makers have not yet announced the release date for The Final Call. However, it is officially confirmed that the second season for The Final Call is being made.

Since there has been no update related to the series, expect the second season of The Final Call to release in the second half of 2021 or early 2022.

The Final Call Season 2 Cast:

We do not know anything related to the cast of The Final Call: Season 2. Moreover, we also do not if the second season will be continuing the story from the first season or if it will be a completely new story. If the plot is going to continue, we may get to see the cast from the first season of The Final Call to return in the second season too. The cast of The Final Call: Season 1 includes Arjun Rampal, Neeraj Kabi, Harshad Arora, Javed Jaffrey, Anupriya Goenka, Sakshi Tanwar, Vipin Sharma, and many others.

The Final Call Season 2 Plot:

The plot of the first season of The Final Call was centred around the passengers of the flight whose lives are at risk as the captain of the flight decides to commit suicide on board.

Nothing related to the plot of The Final Call: Season 2 has been revealed by the makers. All we know is the second season of The Final Call is being written by Priya Kumar. Priya Kumar is the writer of the novel I Will Go With You: The Flight Of A Lifetime on which The Final Call: Season 1 is based on.