The FDA list of hand sanitizers that include methanol, also called wood alcohol, today includes over 130 brands.

When ingested, it can sometimes result in death.

The FDA warns that consumers should only purchase a bottle of hand sanitizer if it’s comprised of 60% ethyl alcohol at a minimum.

A few days before, Dr. Anthony Fauci summarized six things people can do to help stop the coronavirus from spreading,

including mask-wearing, avoiding crowds, and practicing good hand hygiene.

And as you may generally presume that practicing good hand hygiene is straight forward enough,

the unfortunate truth is that shoppers at certain states need to be on the lookout for hand sanitizer brands that, put simply, can cause a myriad of health issues.

As we have highlighted previously, a few hand sanitizer brands include methanol —

also called wood alcohol — that can be unbelievably toxic when absorbed through the skin.

Some of the health issues connected with methanol include seizures, permanent blindness, and vomiting.

There have been a couple of reports involving children who have died after eating methanol-based hand sanitizers.

All Americans must practice decent hand hygiene, which includes using alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not easily available,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M.

Hahn stated a couple of weeks ago.

“Regrettably, some businesses take advantage of the greater usage of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic

and putting lives in danger by selling goods with dangerous and unacceptable ingredients”

Back in July, the FDA recognized 55 hand sanitizer brands that contain methanol. Since then, the list has grown to include over 135 brands.

Most, if not all, of those offending brands are produced in Mexico.

This should make it relatively easy for customers to spot offending brands on the shelves

A complete list of hand sanitizer manufacturers to avoid can be viewed in the FDA website. Some of the recent entries to the file can be seen below:

