The Family Man Season 3 Renewed And Release Date, Cast With Storyline

Family Man is one of those most-watched ever Indian Web Series. This Action-oriented play has been Raj and DK who directed this epic series. Fans have a huge craze for this. Viewers are waiting for the next season. Its release was delayed by the Corona epidemic although it was supposed to emerge in July.

Fans are extremely optimistic and joyful since The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed before the release of Season 2. According to a few sources, the creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are currently conceptualizing the third season and are attempting to comprehend the storyline, which will make sense in the not too distant future.

The Family Man Season 2 is likely to be released in October this season.

But, there is absolutely no official confirmation on it. The second season is to acquire an official synopsis however, the series experts speculate that the season will dive into the story of each character.

Manoj Bajpayee spilled the beans over the second season and mentioned, “Family Man is already shot. It’s getting edited now. However, the editing process is slow due to the lockdown as it is all happening online.”

He added, “The record that is coming in is superb. I am rather happy. It (Family Man Season 2) will be bigger and better than far I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) in the South and she’s going to be the most recent addition to our show.”

The Plot of Family Man Season 2

The story will continue in the cliffhanger ending of season 1. Delhi’s destiny hangs loosely because of the chemical attack and what happens next will probably be shown from the series. Suchitra’s relationship and Srikant will be under tension and fans will finally understand what happened between Suchitra and Arvind.