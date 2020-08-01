The Family Man Season 3 Is Renewed It? With Cast And Storyline

- Advertisement -

The Family Man is one of the most-watched ever Indian Web Series. This Action-oriented play has been Raj and DK who also directed this epic series. Fans have a huge craze for this. Viewers are waiting for the next season. Earlier it was supposed to come in July but the Corona outbreak postponed its release.

Fans are very much optimistic and joyful as The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed before the premiere of Season 2. According to a few sources, the creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are currently conceptualizing the third season and are trying to comprehend the plot, that can make sense in the not too distant future.

The Family Man Season 2 is likely to be released in October this year.

There is no confirmation on it. The series experts speculate that the second season will dive into every character’s story although the season is yet to get an official synopsis.

Manoj Bajpayee spilled the beans on the second season and mentioned, “Family Man is already shot. It is getting edited. However, the editing process is slow due to the lockdown as it is all happening online.“

“The report that is coming in is superb. I am rather pleased. It (Family Man Season 2) will be bigger and better than much I can guarantee you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) in the South and she’s going to be the most recent addition to our series.”

The Plot of Family Man Season 2:

The story will continue in the major cliffhanger ending of season 1. The destiny of Delhi hangs loosely due to the chemical attack that is impending and what happens next will probably be shown from the series. Suchitra’s relationship and Srikant will be under stress and fans will know what happened between Arvind and Suchitra.