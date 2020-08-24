Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Family Man Season 2: Second Season Is Coming Soon, Check Out...
The Family Man Season 2: Second Season Is Coming Soon, Check Out The All Latest Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Family Man. In this desi spy series, Manoj Bajpayee has played the role of Senior Analyst in a secret agency, who holds a vegetable bag in one hand and a water bottle in the other hand, but is on target. The first season of The Family Man was handpicked by the audience. Now the series’ creator and director Raj & DK has indicated that the second season will soon be in the audience.

Raj & DK shared a survey of Omax Media on Twitter. It was told that what percentage of viewers are eager to watch the next season of which series. It has The Family Man in the first place, which 84 percent of the audience is waiting for. Raj & DK wrote with this survey – I am thrilled to see this survey. Do not go anywhere, will soon bring a second season.

The Family Man starred Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and Gul Panag opposite Manoj Bajpayee. The first season is left at a point where audience discomfort reaches its peak. There were reports that the second season of The Family Man could be released in October this year. Although not officially confirmed.

The second place in this survey is Mirzapur, with 83 percent viewers restless for the second season. In third place is the series of Netflix Sacred Games, the third season of which 80 percent want to watch. Prime series on the fourth number is Patal Lok, with 71 percent of people willing to watch the next season. At the same time, in the fifth place is Disney Plus Hotstar’s web series Special Ops, the next season of which 70 percent people want to watch.

