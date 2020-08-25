The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And The Good News For The Series

- Advertisement -

The Family Man Season 2 is always one of the highly expected Indian web TV series enthusiasts have been waiting because Season 1 dropped its finale. The premiere date for Season 2 is not yet been declared from speculating what they can see 24, but that does not limit fans.

The Family Man Season 2 is a highly demanding web series like Mirzapur Season 2 and Sacred Games Season 3. While fans are looking forward to its release, the actor Manoj Bajpayee has revealed in dialogue.

“Family Man is already shot. It’s getting edited. However, the editing process is slow due to the lockdown since it is all happening online,” Manoj Bajpayee said.

“The report that’s coming in is superb. I am rather happy. It (Family Man Season 2) will be bigger and better than much I can guarantee you. The new entrance will Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she’s going to be the most recent addition to our series,” Manoj Bajpayee added.

The good news for the series fans is that The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed. Raj Nidimoru and the founders Krishna D K are now conceptualizing the next season and are attempting to comprehend the storyline, which will make sense in the future, sources noted.

The creator Raj Nidimoru said while being asked on The Family Man Season 3, “Part three is being conceptualised. The entire world will probably be different (after the Coronavirus pandemic). Since we need season 3 to be relevant, we’re attempting to understand (a plot that) will make sense within a post-COVID world. Various nations are behaving. If our show is put in a number of these, we ought to take cognisance of how they behave and handle (themselves), if they emerge as leaders see economic development.”

