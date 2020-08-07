Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Interesting...
The Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Interesting Information

By- Shubhojeet Paul
The famous Indian web series The Family Man received great popularity and reviews from the viewers. With the fantastic plot and the actors, the series made a way to the people’s minds and made them beg for the next season in the row. The show ended with a lot of suspense and viewers were continually waiting for Season 2 of the same. The article below follows a few updates regarding season 2 of the show. Read it to know more about the same.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date

The season 2 of the show is set to release on Amazon Prime. Fans are expecting the same to release in October 2020. However, there might be a delay in the same.

The Family Man Season 2 Cast

The leading casts of the show will return for the next season. These include Manoj Bajpayee will probably be enjoying Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari. Darshan Kumar as Major Sameer, Shreya Danwantari as Zoya, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, and more.

The Family Man Season 2 Plot

The story of the show follows showing an ordinary family man (by Manoj Bajpayee) and his family. He lives an ordinary life. As people think. But in reality, he seems to be working for government organizations that look after terrorist attacks and prevent them. The show is be=asically dedicated to the unknown heroes of the society that risk their lives daily and, in return doesn’t even get that much of appreciation.

Season 1 of the show ended showing the terrorist being successful in allowing the chemical gas to spread all over the city. It would be interesting to see what happened after that. Can the gas tragedy still be stopped or kill thousands of people.

Fans are eagerly waiting to know the same. Let us hope for the next season to release soon.

