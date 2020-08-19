Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All...
The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The Family Man has been setting the standards for show lately. With a great plot acting along with a power-packed generation, the show has won lovers in India but throughout the world.

The Amazon Prime series has set a standard for Hindi series. With season 1 being remarkable fans can not wait for another season of the show.

The Family Man Season 2 Cast

The casts of this show include Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, Shahab Ali as Sajid, Samantha Akkineni, among others.

The Family Man Season 2 Plot

The series directed is made and written by Raj Midimoru and Krishna DK. It follows the life of Srikant, performed by Manoj Bajpayee. Srikant is a family man and was also an agent of the National Intelligence Bureaucracy (NIA), which is a branch of the security agency in India. It follows his life and how he balances his duties both towards his nation and his family.

Season 1 ends with a lot of suspense, will Srikant be in a position to conserve the nation that he cherishes and the family he loves dearly. Season 1 left fans wanting more of this series and for obvious reasons. Many enthusiasts are waiting to see the wake of this gas release and need to delve deeper into the character’s storylines.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date

Amazon has confirmed another season of Family Man which left fans elated an excited. Enthusiasts speculate Season 2 to be published in October 2020. Actor Manoj Bajpayee in conversation with Bollywood Hungama confirmed that the shooting of Family Man Season two is finished. However, the editing process is left. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the editing process is taking time to complete and everything needs to be done online. Season 2 release might get postponed but we are currently expecting it wouldn’t be much. It is possible to expect Family Man season 2 on Amazon Prime video from the end of 2020.

News for Family Man lovers out there is that the founders are attempting to conceptualize Season 3 of Family Man. If things go great we may not get only one renewal but another season of Family Man that means. But Season 3 is nonetheless on planning phases and a confirmation ga just be given following the coronavirus pandemic eases down.

The Family Man Season 2 Trailer

