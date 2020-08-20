Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All...
The Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The more hands to help in this difficult time, the better. The film industry is also contributing to it. Actor Sonu Sood is also providing employment opportunities to migrants after they reach home. At the same time, Manoj Bajpayee has also decided to help the migrants. Manoj and his wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, have joined hands with a charitable trust. Under Shramik Samman Project, they will try to get migrants to start their livelihood by getting them jobs.

Sharing a video, Manoj and Shabana said that the troubles of migrant labor friends have increased. It is a big challenge for them to earn a minimum of livelihood. Along with the video, he wrote on Instagram stating about the project that this campaign will be carried out across India. There are 74 projects, of which three have been released, while 20 projects have received funds. He appealed to the people to contribute as much as possible in this project so that migrants’ lives can be started again.

Season 2 of Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Family Man’ is expected since the end of the first season. Fans are continuously posting questions not only on Amazon but also on social media for the upcoming season. The people well-received season 1 of 2019’s ‘The Family Man.’

 

Bhonsle kaka yenaar 12 vajta!! Do watch my labour of love #Bhonsle on #SonyLIV tonight.

Now people are eagerly waiting for the next season to come and want to know when the second season will come and let you know that the shooting of the second part has started and it will be a blast on the online platform soon. The Family Man Season 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Sudeep Kishan, Darshan Kumar, Dilip Tahil, Pawan Chopra.

Badshah Dhiraj
