The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Update

- Advertisement -

The Family Man is an Indian action drama web television series premiered on Amazon prime videos created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The series was announced in June 2018; it had been dropped on the movie on September 2019. It is declared that series will renew for season 2 and then for season 3.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date

Amazon has confirmed the second season of Family Man, which left fans elated an excited. Many fans speculate Season 2 to be released in October 2020. Actor Manoj Bajpayee in conversation with Bollywood Hungama confirmed that the shooting of Family Man Season 2 is finished. However, the editing procedure is left. On account of the coronavirus epidemic the editing procedure is currently taking time to complete and everything has to be done online. Thus 2 release might get postponed but we are expecting that it wouldn’t be much. You can expect Family Man year two on Amazon Prime movie from the end of 2020.

- Advertisement -

News for Family Man lovers out there is that the creators are trying to conceptualize Season 3 of Family Man. Meaning if things go fantastic, we may not get just one renewal but another year of Family Man as well. But Season 3 is yet on preparation stages, and a confirmation ga only be awarded following the coronavirus pandemic eases down.

The Family Man Season 2 Cast

Season 2 cast will incorporate season one’s celebrities because the story is going to be on track from where the last season ended. Hence the cast will include Mehek Thakur, Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag, Shreya Danwanthary, Sandeep Kishan, Shahad Ali. In season 2, we will also see Samantha Akkineni as a personality, she stated this series n an interview, and she’s very excited.

The Family Man Season 2 Plot

The Indian show directed, is created and written by Raj Midimoru and Krishna DK. It follows Srikant’s life. Srikant is a family man and has also been an agent of the National Intelligence Bureaucracy (NIA), a branch of the security bureau in India. It follows his life and balances his responsibilities both towards his loved ones and his nation.

Season 1 finishes with the family he loves and a lot of suspense. Season 1 left fans wanting more of the show and for obvious reasons. Enthusiasts are waiting to see the aftermath of the gas release and delve deeper into the character’s storylines.

The Family Man Season 2 Trailer